ARAU, Jan 8 — Four Bersatu assemblymen were sworn in as members of the Perlis State Executive Council (Exco) at Istana Arau here today.

Izizam Ibrahim of Titi Tinggi, Datin Marzita Mansor (Sena), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh) and Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) took their oaths before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, in a ceremony that began at 11.20am.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Second Heir to the Perlis throne, Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Al-Haj Jamalullail, were in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, State Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan, State Secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail and five PAS assemblymen, including former Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, along with an assemblyman from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Last December 28, Abu Bakar, who is also the Kuala Perlis assemblyman, was sworn in as Menteri Besar following Mohd Shukri’s resignation due to health reasons. — Bernama