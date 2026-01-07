LAWAS, Jan 7 — A senior citizen died after he somehow lost control of his motorcycle at KM7 Lawas-Merapok road on Tuesday.

Lawas police chief DSP Liong Tindan said prior to the crash at 1.45pm near Kampung Gaya, the 70-year-old victim was heading towards Merapok from Lawas and was likely on the way home to Long Tuma.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that a motorcycle ridden by the victim went out of control and skidded to the left shoulder of the road and hit the road barrier.

“Investigations also found that the victim suffered head injuries,” he said in a statement.

Liong said the man was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Liong called on those with information on the accident to contact the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post