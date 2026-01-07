KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak is gradually improving, with the number of evacuees still being sheltered at temporary relief centres in both states continuing to decline.

In Sabah, the flood situation showed further improvement this afternoon following the closure of a temporary relief centre in Kota Belud at 1 pm today, after all 260 evacuees from 91 families were allowed to return to their respective homes.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that following the closure of the relief centre in Kota Belud, only two districts - Tenom and Beaufort - remain affected by the floods, with 1,206 people from 425 families being sheltered at nine relief centres as of 4pm today.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the state JPBN said the number of evacuees being sheltered at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bekenu in Miri had dropped to 185 people from 54 families as of 4 pm today, compared with 308 people from 99 families recorded this morning.

The evacuees are from Kampung Kawang, Kampung Jenggalas, Kampung Rambai, Kampung Pintasan, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Kuala Lajung, Kampung Majelin and Kampung Kelapa in Bekenu.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said that patrols conducted in flood-affected areas found water levels to be on a declining trend, with no overflow onto roads, while the situation remained under control amid good and sunny weather. — Bernama