KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The back-to-school season often brought a familiar tightness in the chest, a worry over the growing list of essentials, especially for those with many children.

However, families across the country have expressed relief with the continuation of the Early Schooling Aid (BAP), which provides RM150 per child to ease the financial burden during a costly time of the year.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (PAGE) chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim told Bernama that the assistance provided much-needed relief for parents, particularly those with multiple school-going children or limited disposable income.

“Early Schooling Aid allows parents to plan ahead and equip their children with basic school necessities without last-minute financial stress. This also helps children start school on a more equal footing with their peers.

“Though helpful, it addresses only immediate needs and must be complemented by longer-term education affordability strategies,” she said, adding that the aid should be seen as a foundational support, not a substitute for broader measures to address the rising cost of education.

Looking ahead, she said she hoped that the government would take a more holistic approach to supporting families and students throughout the academic year.

“PAGE hopes the government will adopt a long-term, family-centered approach that supports students throughout the school year, not just at entry points. Parents also expect sustained investment in school quality, teacher support and student well-being,” she said.

Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education (MAGPIE) president Mak Chee Kin said the assistance, though modest, sent an important signal that education remained a national priority.

He said the continuation of the aid had a positive impact, particularly for low and middle-income households, especially with rising living costs, where even a one-off contribution could help ease the burden of school-related expenses.

“It may not solve deeper structural issues in education, but it provides immediate relief at a critical time for families. This assistance helps parents make early preparations for their children’s schooling by covering basic necessities such as uniform, shoes, stationery, school bags and other essential items.

“By reducing financial stress at the beginning of the academic year, parents can focus more on their children’s readiness and well-being rather than worrying about upfront cost,” he said, adding that the inclusion of Form Six students this year was particularly welcomed.

However, he said requiring parents to be physically present at schools to receive the aid might inconvenience working parents, single parents and those in rural areas, and urged more flexible and efficient distribution methods to avoid long waiting times.

Mak said MAGPIE hoped the government would strengthen education support in a more comprehensive and sustainable manner, such as through improved infrastructure, Parent-Teacher Association funding, reduced teachers’ workloads, addressing urban-rural disparities and expanding targeted assistance.

Meanwhile, Atiqah Zulkhairi, 30, a public servant with two children aged nine and seven who reside and attend school in Putrajaya, said the schooling assistance had been very helpful in easing the family’s financial burden, particularly at the beginning of the school term when cost for school supplies are high.

“With the continuation of the assistance announced by the government, the budget allocated by parents can be utilised more effectively, helping us to plan our finances better,” she said, expressing appreciation for the government’s concern in easing the burden of the people.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, announced an RM800 million allocation to provide a one-off BAP of RM150 to all students from Year One to Form Six this year. Parents are required to be present at schools to receive the assistance.

Earlier, the Education Ministry (MoE) announced that the BAP distribution would begin at schools as early as Jan 11. — Bernama