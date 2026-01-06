KUCHING, Jan 6 — The construction of three new road projects worth approximately RM2.8 billion in the Gedong area is under close monitoring to ensure completion as scheduled.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the three projects involve the Serian-Gedong-Samarahan Highway, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

“The projects consist of five packages, including the proposed upgrading of the Gedong-Simunjan Road involving two packages, and the proposed Gedong-Semalatong Road involving three packages.

“A detailed briefing on the current progress of the projects has been received, and there are several issues, particularly land-related matters, and we hope they can be resolved as soon as possible so contractors can continue the road construction smoothly.

“The contractors have begun taking over the project sites and in several areas, construction works have already started,” he told reporters after a visit to the second bridge at the Serian-Gedong-Samarahan project site yesterday.

For the record, the 45.65 kilometre Serian–Gedong–Samarahan road project and the 20.6 kilometre Gedong–Simunjan road project are scheduled for completion in 2028 while the 57.45 kilometre Gedong–Semalatong road project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, added that a special task force committee will be established to hold daily and monthly meetings to monitor the development of these projects.

According to him, the team will also report to him once every two months to ensure the projects are completed as planned.

“This is our work philosophy — everyone, including ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, and directors together with their respective teams, must always go down to the project sites and work to find solutions to any problems faced.

“Problems are unavoidable, but there is no issue that cannot be solved,” he stressed.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo and Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) director Datu Dr Cassidy Moris. — The Borneo Post