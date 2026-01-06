KUCHING, Jan 6 — Police are searching for a man who was driving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that crashed and fell into the Batang Lupar River at Kampung Melayu Skait in Sri Aman earlier on Monday.

Sri Aman district police chief Supt Dennis Bunyam said the missing individual has been identified as 63-year-old Celsus Khaw Choon Seng, from Jalan Ensing, Batu Kawa, Kuching.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, long dark-coloured trousers and slippers.

“Early investigations revealed the victim went out alone from his home at 4pm on Sunday driving a white MPV heading to Sri Aman for a personal errand.

“His next of kin attempted to contact the victim, but he could not be reached. A police report was subsequently lodged,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched rescuers from the Sri Aman fire station after receiving a distress call at 10.48am reporting a vehicle in the river, about 30 metres downstream.

Upon arrival at the location, it was confirmed that a white MPV had fallen into the river.

“After conducting checks, the team found that there were no victims inside the vehicle,” Bomba said.

Checks around the riverbank area were also carried out, but the victim was not found.

A search and rescue operation has since been activated, involving the police, Bomba and the Civil Defence Force.

Members of the public with information regarding the missing person are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Leonard Mallaca at 019-7509390 or the Sri Aman district police operations centre at 083-322035. — The Borneo Post