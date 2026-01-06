SEPANG, Jan 6 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia is positioning itself to become a recognised aviation training hub in Asean, as growing demand in the sector drives the need for skilled aviation professionals.

He said the continued expansion of the aviation industry would increase demand for highly trained pilots, cabin crew, engineers, safety personnel and aviation specialists, underscoring the importance of future-ready training institutions.

“Robust training institutions are essential to ensure that this growth is supported by competent, safety-conscious, and future-ready professionals.

“A skilled aviation workforce supports airlines, airports, maintenance operations, safety services, tourism, and logistics, creating high-quality jobs and contributing to national economic growth,” he said in a keynote address when officiating the opening of the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Academy Simulator Building here today.

Loke said sustained collaboration between the government, regulators and training providers would allow Malaysia to strengthen its aviation training infrastructure, reduce reliance on overseas facilities and attract regional and international trainees.

Looking ahead, he said the ministry’s long-term vision was for Malaysia to offer world-class aviation training facilities, advanced simulation technology and full compliance with global standards, with a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability.

“The ministry has consistently highlighted the importance of expanding and enhancing aviation training programmes. Training excellence is viewed as essential not only for safety and operational quality but also for maintaining global competitiveness.

“It is regarded as a critical enabler of sustainable industry growth,” he added.

Beyond meeting industry needs, Loke said talent development also plays a wider role in shaping a society that values science, critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making.

He said these qualities are fundamental to aviation safety and important for long-term national development.

“By investing in skills and training, we are not only strengthening our workforce, but also fostering a culture of rational inquiry, scientific understanding and constructive thinking,” he said.

He added that training institutions must continue to evolve their curricula to incorporate environmental awareness, fuel efficiency, sustainable operations and future-ready technologies to prepare the next generation of aviation professionals.

Loke said strengthening Malaysia’s aviation training capacity would also bring broader economic and regional benefits.