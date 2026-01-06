KOTA BHARU, Jan 6 — The decision on the type of bridge to replace the suspension bridge in Kampung Chatel Damai, Lata Rek, Kuala Krai that collapsed recently will only be finalised after engagement sessions with the local community.

Director of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department in Kelantan, Jasri Kasim said a comprehensive assessment is underway covering technical aspects, location and land status, as the bridge is located on a river reserve and involves privately-owned land.

“If the construction of a stronger or permanent bridge is agreed upon by the residents, land acquisition or purchase may need to be carried out,” he told Bernama recently.

Jasri said the technical team is also assessing whether the bridge can be built on a road reserve or right-of-way, which could facilitate implementation without land ownership issues.

The site visit was also made by representatives from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the Land and Mines Office, the South Kelantan Development Authority and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

He said an initial estimated cost of RM400,000 has been allocated for the repair of the existing suspension bridge, but it is subject to the final decision on the type of bridge to be built.

“The government’s priority is to ensure the safety of residents and that the project is carried out according to the actual needs of the community and river conditions, especially during heavy rain,” he said.

He added that construction is targeted to commence as early as the end of January.

In a statement last Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed that funds be channelled immediately to replace the collapsed suspension bridge, which had caused injuries and disrupted daily access for the local community.

Following the announcement, the Kelantan state government expressed its appreciation to Anwar and directed the Kuala Krai Land and District Office to coordinate with the ICU JPM and relevant agencies to ensure the work is expedited and implemented systematically.

Last Thursday, the footage of a wedding celebration went viral, showing chaos when the suspension bridge used by guests suddenly collapsed, causing several people to fall into Sungai Chatel Damai at Lata Rek. — Bernama