KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) yesterday announced that it will not impose penalties for any non-compliance with e-Invoicing requirements, provided taxpayers adhere to the prescribed regulations.

In a statement, the IRB said it acknowledges the commitment of taxpayers who need sufficient time to comply with the legal requirements of implementing e-Invoicing, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Accordingly, during the transition period from Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026, taxpayers are allowed to issue consolidated e-Invoices for all activities and transactions, including for industries or activities listed under Section 3.7 of the e-Invoice Specific Guideline.

“The issuance of consolidated e-Invoices is also permitted even if there is a request for an e-Invoice from the buyer,” it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government has agreed to give taxpayers involved in Phase 4 e-Invoicing, starting Jan 1, 2026, a 12-month transition period, instead of the six months set previously.

In addition, the IRB stated that taxpayers are also allowed to issue consolidated self-billing e-Invoices for all self-billing scenarios as outlined under Section 8.3 of the e-Invoice Specific Guideline.

It also allows any transaction descriptions to be included in the “Product or Service Description” field.

According to IRB, the government has also agreed to allow taxpayers in the wholesale and retail construction materials sector to issue consolidated e-Invoices starting Jan 1, 2026.

“With this permission, e-Invoices only need to be issued for transactions exceeding RM10,000, or when a buyer requests an e-Invoice.

“In line with the government’s decision above, it is hoped that taxpayers, particularly MSMEs, will have sufficient preparation time to implement e-Invoicing, while construction materials traders will not be burdened with the requirement to issue an e-Invoice for every transaction,” it added. — Bernama