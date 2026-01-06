MIRI, Jan 6 — The ‘Amanat 2026’ (New Year 2026 Address) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim outlines concrete measures set to directly benefit the people of Sarawak.

In commenting on the address delivered by Anwar on Monday, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man noted that the measures covered, among other things, progress on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) talks; improvements in public service delivery; cash assistance for students; and support for small businesses.

“I welcome the commitment shown by the Madani Government.

“This ‘amanat’ goes beyond rhetoric, with Putrajaya presenting a clear implementation framework aimed at strengthening public confidence in the national institutions, while addressing everyday concerns of the people,” said Chiew — also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman and national vice-chairman of PKR Youth (AMK) — in a statement.

Among the key announcements, Chiew was delighted by the RM150 cash assistance for every schoolchildren, from Year 1 to Form 6, with the distribution expected within the next couple of weeks.

He acknowledged that the parents and legal guardians must collect the aid at schools, which he viewed as a way to foster closer engagement between them and the teachers.

“This is important for children’s development.”

The federal deputy tourism, arts and culture minister also drew attention to the government’s renewed commitment to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through upcoming loan and financing schemes.

In this regard, he would engage the relevant ministries to ensure that the information about these facilities would reach entrepreneurs nationwide, including here.

On Sarawak’s interests, Chiew said nine out of 13 MA63 claims had been resolved under the Madani administration.

“This reflects the present federal government’s seriousness in dealing fairly with Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is a positive development that must be acknowledged, as it shows progress in addressing long-standing issues affecting the rights of and also the development in Sarawak,” he said.

The Miri MP also welcomed the government’s emphasis on strengthening economic governance, with improvements in the ringgit and increased investment inflows.

On public service delivery, he said with earlier announcements on salary adjustments for civil servants, the government would accelerate the use of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) that would spur better efficiency and responsiveness.

“I hope all agencies serving the people of Miri, whether at federal or state level, would rise to this challenge and deliver services that are faster, more efficient and people-friendly.” — The Borneo Post