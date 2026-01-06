KOTA BELUD, Jan 6 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick has called upon all departments, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) under his Ministry Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Ministry (Mindet) to present their respective flood preparedness reports.

He said the move meant to ensure that his team would be able to take swift and effective actions in addressing any unforeseen incidents.

“I will obtain reports from the permanent secretary, in his capacity as head of the public service, from time to time on this matter.

“This Wednesday, I will chair a ministry meeting involving all departments, agencies and GLCs under Mindet after the state Cabinet meeting.

“Among the key matters I wish to examine is the level of preparedness of the relevant departments in carrying out their respective responsibilities, particularly in relation to the flood situation currently affecting several areas,” he told reporters when met at the Kadamaian Christmas and New Year 2026 Open House in Kadamaian Square Hall here, on Monday.

At present, two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been set up — one each in Kota Belud and Beaufort districts.

In particular, Ewon said the situation in Beaufort needed closer attention, with it having the potential of becoming a safety issue for the rail service users there.

“I will request the Sabah State Railway Department as well as other related departments to present detailed reports on the current situation, including mitigation measures that are being and will be implemented.

“So far, I have not received any reports regarding the suspension of railway services,” he said, adding that this matter would be discussed during the Wednesday ministry.

On Beaufort, Ewon said the monitoring would be on-going.

“If there is a need to suspend services due to railway routes being unsafe to use, I believe such a decision would be the best course of action as we do not want to take any risks,” he said, also stressing that safety must be the top priority of the Railway Department, despite the service between Beaufort and Kota Kinabalu being used by many passengers, including the civil servants working in the state capital. — The Borneo Post