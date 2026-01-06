KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer and appointment of several senior officers to strategic posts at Bukit Aman and state contingent levels.

In a statement today, PDRM secretary DCP Abdul Rahman Kassim said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri has been appointed director of the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK).

He said JPJKK director Datuk Wan Hasan Wan Ahmad will take over as head of the Inspector-General of Police (Research and Development) Secretariat at the IGP Secretariat Office.

“Head of the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (AMLA) at the IGP Secretariat, Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali been appointed the new director of the Bukit Aman JSPT,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili has been appointed to lead the Sarawak Contingent Management Department with the rank of acting Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

“Head of the Sarawak Contingent Integrity and Standards Compliance Department ACP Roselina Daud has been appointed head of the State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, with the acting SAC rank.

“Head of the Mechanical Engineering Studies Centre, the Police Technical Academy, Muar, ACP Pozlan Ibrahim has been appointed principal assistant director (Religion and Counselling) at the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, with the acting rank of SAC,” he said.

The transfers will take effect from Feb 9. — Bernama