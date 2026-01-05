PENAMPANG, Jan 5 — Two people were killed and several others were injured in a collision involving a four-wheel drive and a car at 4am at the Sabindo traffic lights along Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Papar early Sunday.

The car is said to have been entering the traffic light intersection when it collided with the 4WD travelling straight through, according to preliminary investigations by Penampang District Police Headquarters.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 17-year-old passenger succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The car was driven by a local with four passengers aged between 17 and 21. The 4WD was driven by a 36-year-old local with a 27-year-old female passenger.

The car driver and several other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment.

The 4WD driver did not suffer serious injuries, while his passenger is also receiving treatment.

Penampang District Police Chief Supt Sammy Newton confirmed the incident.

Police have advised the public to obey traffic regulations and avoid dangerous driving for their own safety and that of other road users.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Saparia Ladoni at 019-8095133.

Meanwhile, A 52-year-old woman sustained neck injuries when the Toyota Hilux she was travelling in crashed into a parked Perodua Axia along the roadside at Tanjung Lipat, Sunday.

The 1.50pm accident involved a Hilux driven by a 19-year-old man carrying five passengers, including his mother, who was heading from Centre Point towards UMS (Universiti Malaysia Sabah) when it struck the stationary Axia.

The parked vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old, was pushed approximately 50 feet upon impact towards the coastal area near the sea.

Kota Kinabalu police Sergeant Jeff was at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The injured woman was taken for medical treatment, though the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

It remains unclear what caused the Hilux driver to veer off course and strike the parked vehicle. — Daily Express