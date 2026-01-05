MEMBAKUT, Jan 5 — Several villages in the district remain flooded following river overflow, including Kg Brunei, Kg Tengah, Kg Skim and Kg Laut.

District Police Chief Supt Wong Leong Meng said no residents have been evacuated so far as the situation remains under control. He said access at Kg Tengah is only by large and high-clearance vehicles.

“Alternative access to Membakut town is via the Bandau-Pamparingan Road, but traffic remains under control.”

Wong advised residents to remain cautious and not allow children to play in flood-affected areas, warning that the Kampung Brunei River is dangerous and poses the risk of crocodile presence.

“The situation is extremely dangerous should the reptiles enter residential areas and threaten public safety,” he said.

According to Wong, Beaufort is currently the only district that has carried out flood evacuations, involving residents from Kg Suasa and Kg Bangkalalak, affecting 118 heads of households (KIR) with a total of 328 family members.

Meanwhile, District Fire and Rescue Station Chief Ishak Jabas said flood levels around town have receded to 9.15 metres but continue to rise in upstream areas, including Kg Suasa and Kg Bangkalalak.

“We are still conducting evacuation operations in Kampung Kangsa, transferring flood victims to the Selagon Hall Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS),” he said.

In one operation, two households involving nine victims who were trapped in their homes due to flooding in Kg Kangsa were safely evacuated using a fire engine.

All victims were placed at the Selagon Hall PPS. The operation was concluded after no further victims were identified, with continuous monitoring ongoing.

Ishak said 118 households involving 328 individuals have been evacuated so far, comprising 58 adult men, 106 adult women, 84 boys and 70 girls, five male and five female infants, five elderly men and 23 elderly women, as well as 14 persons with disabilities (OKU).

In Sipitang, a landslide was reported along the Sipitang-Tenom Highway near Kampung Marau Damai following heavy rain at 6.57pm on Friday.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution, especially when using the route at night,” he said. — Daily Express