LAHAD DATU, Jan 5 — An evening fire destroyed a Community Learning Centre (CLC) school at Ladang Bagahak 1, here, on Saturday.

The State Fire and Rescue Department said the department received a distress call following the incident at 4.56pm.

A total of eight firefighters from Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Lahad Datu) were deployed to the scene in two fire engines and EMRS vehicle.

Upon arrival, the commander of the operation who is also BBP Lahad Datu Chief, Sumsoa Rashid reported that a private CLC school measuring 40X45 feet was caught in fire.

The team carried out an operation to extinguish the fire using three hose lines drawing water from the fire engines and open sources.

The fire was put under control at 6.41pm and the house was 100 per cent destroyed in the fire.

No casualties reported and the operation was called off at 6.45pm after the team made sure there was no other danger at the scene. — Daily Express