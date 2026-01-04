KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — Residents of Kampung Rampayan Laut here described yesterday’s flood as the worst in more than 50 years, after water levels rose rapidly to waist height, submerging their homes.

Jalinah Md Jali, 62, said the flood came so quickly that many people could not save their belongings, unlike previous floods, which usually only affected the outside of houses.

“The water usually stays outside during normal floods. It does not enter the house because it would have to pass over the front door barrier.

“Yesterday, it reached waist height,” she told Bernama while cleaning mud and removing water from her living room.

Jalinah said the sudden rise of floodwaters destroyed furniture and electrical items such as refrigerators, and she did not have time to save her valuables.

“At first, the water was low, and everyone thought it was just a normal flood. Then it rose so quickly. I feel very sad because I have lived here for over 60 years and have never seen a flood this severe,” she added.

She noted that Kampung Rampayan Laut is now better known for frequent flooding than for development and hoped local representatives and the relevant agencies would take action to find long-term solutions to reduce the risk of recurring floods.

Another victim, Jali Jawi, 52, said the flood was worse this time because water rose simultaneously from two directions.

“Yesterday’s flood was bigger and worse than before. The water came not just from the land but also from the sea,” he said.

He added that the water began rising around 5.30pm and only receded early this morning, submerging many houses to waist level.

A check by Bernama this morning found that floodwaters had receded to ankle level, but most of the area was still covered in thick mud, making cleaning difficult.

Damaged furniture and household items carried by the flood were scattered around yards, while residents were busy removing mud from homes and drying salvaged items.

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, the number of flood victims rose from 282 yesterday to 495 this morning and they are seeking shelter at two relief centres.

In Kota Kinabalu, 180 victims from 46 families are at the Al-Munir Mosque Hall in Kampung Darau, while in Beaufort, 315 victims from 113 families are at the Selagon Hall Permanent Evacuation Centre. — Bernama