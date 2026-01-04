KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — As the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign gets underway, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on all Malaysians to defend and uphold the country’s unity.

Speaking at the official launch of the ‘I LITE U’ initiative at Pavilion KL last night, which featured Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as a special guest, Anwar said the growth of Malaysia’s tourism industry is the result of a peaceful and united country.

“It has been a success because of all the races we are seeing here – from Perlis to Sabah to Sarawak, every race, we should be proud and we need to defend this.

“We are proud Malaysians and when I say Malaysians, I’m referring to the Malay, the Chinese, the Indian, the Sarawakians, the Sabahans – we are a great nation!

“And don’t forget, we have (also) produced the first Asean Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh,” he said.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh at the launch. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile Yeoh who was back in town for the launch ceremony was shimmering with pride and admitted that it was a true honour to be able to welcome the world to her home country especially for VM2026.

“I have learned that light symbolises two things: first, to guide and illuminate our paths forward and second, it is a beacon that signals to others where we are.

“VM2026 is not just about tourism; it is an invitation to experience our diversity, warmth, culinary symphony and our vibrant hearts,” Yeoh said.

Touching on the I LITE U launch, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress likened the ceremony to lights on a film set that reveal depth, colour and emotion, adding that the story Malaysia shares in 2026 will be one of breathtaking beauty, rich heritage and relentless innovation.

“To my fellow Malaysians, let us show the true meaning of Malaysian hospitality.

“And to our future guests, from near and far, our arms, our hearts and our shining country are open to welcoming you,” she said.

Visitors pause for Instagram‑worthy shots with the dazzling ‘I LITE U’ light installations. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

I LITE U is a smart-lighting initiative spearheaded by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, which aims to enhance and beautify KL’s urban nightscape.

The initiative also serves as a curtain-raiser to the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which targets 28 million tourist arrivals and RM76 billion in revenue.

The I LITE U project spans nearly one kilometre around Bukit Bintang and features over 70 energy-efficient LED installations which include hanging lights, moon lights with fairytale-designs.

Its four key components are gateway lighting, a VM2026 sculpture, enhanced pedestrian crossings to improve safety and night‑time walkability, as well as additional new crossings.

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and KL’s low-carbon goals, the pilot project will also be expanded to other major cities including Ipoh, George Town, Melaka and Johor Bahru.

A parade of 16 contingents from agencies, schools and departments, with cultural performances, enlivened the Bukit Bintang launch. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Meanwhile the launch ceremony was further elevated by a parade consisting of at least 16 contingents from multiple government agencies, departments and schools along with a slew of cultural performances as they march through the streets of Bukit Bintang.