JERTIH, Jan 4 — A Thai national died yesterday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the Kuala Besut Bridge here.

Acting Besut district police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said that police were alerted at 3.30pm to an accident involving two vehicles.

He said the victim, identified as Adnan Bueraheng, 51, died on the spot, while his 48-year-old wife, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

Md Sani said the accident was believed to have occurred when the victim, on an SYM motorcycle, attempted to overtake on a double line before colliding with a Mazda car coming from the opposite lane.

“The victim’s body was sent to Besut Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama