KUCHING, Jan 4 — Sarawak’s growing food trade deficit, now at RM6.44 billion in 2024, highlights opportunities for local farmers and producers to boost self-sufficiency and tap into the state’s expanding agriculture sector.

State Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben noted that in 2023, Sarawak recorded a food trade deficit of RM5.67 billion, and producing just 10 per cent more locally could have reduced the gap by RM500 million.

“The future of Sarawak’s food industry depends on innovation, sustainability, and strong local production capacity,” he said during the grand opening of Green Breeders Sdn Bhd and Precious Food Products Sdn Bhd (Borneo Fresh Pork)’s new headquarters at 11th Mile, Jalan Penrissen here yesterday.

He praised the companies for helping Sarawak become Malaysia’s largest pig producer, achieving near self-sufficiency in pork.

“Many congratulations are also due to the late Dr Gregory Ng Siew Thiam, founder of Green Breeders and Precious Food Products,” he added.

While the poultry sector is nearing self-sufficiency, ruminant production remains low at only 13 to 15 per cent of local demand, signalling ample growth potential in Sarawak’s livestock industry.

Martin encouraged all stakeholders to participate in strengthening the state’s agriculture supply chain.

He also emphasised that initiatives focusing on locally cultivated crops create jobs, support farmers, and promote a sustainable, homegrown food ecosystem.

The event was also attended by Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud; Department of Agriculture Sarawak director Dominic Chunggat; Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai; and Green Breeders and Precious Food Products directors Dr Ng Yi Xian, Ng Yi Xin, Chew Ching Kwang, and Dr Ng Yong Han. — The Borneo Post