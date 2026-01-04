SIBU, Jan 4 — The water level at Nanga Lemai B station here breached the danger level as of 5pm today.

According to data shared by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Public InfoBanjir website, the station recorded a reading of 4.33 metres, surpassing the danger threshold of 3.8 metres.

However, there was no change in the water level trend at the time of reporting.

Other stations with high water readings were Matu, Mukah at 2.75 metres (warning), and Mid Bruit, Mukah at 4.72 metres (alert) with rising water trends.

Meanwhile, firefighters conducted flood-risk patrols in several flood-prone areas here today as part of ongoing monitoring efforts during the Northeast Monsoon season.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie said the patrols covered Jalan Kong Yit Khim, Jalan Sungai Assan Tanjung Latap, Jalan Kerto (Kampung Banyok), Jalan Stabau, Jalan Durin and surrounding areas of Sibu Jaya.

Firefighters also monitored the water level along the banks of the Kanowit River and Rajang River.

“The weather conditions during the patrol were overcast, while water levels in the monitored areas remained at normal levels,” he said.

“During the patrol, no emergency calls were received. Minor water overflow was observed at the roadside in certain locations, but the situation did not require the evacuation of residents, and overall conditions were reported to be under control,” he added.

Separately, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said on Saturday that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was on full alert for the possibility of a second wave of flooding during the current monsoon and king tide period.

He also urged residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to comply immediately with evacuation orders when instructed. — The Borneo Post