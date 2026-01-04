KOTA BHARU, Jan 4 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued an early flood forecast for Kelantan following the Continuous Rain Warning (Alert) issued today by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of DID said floods are likely to occur from January 5 to 8 in 10 districts involving several major river basins in the state.

The affected districts are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Machang, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, involving the Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Golok, Sungai Semerak, Sungai Kemasin, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Galas and Sungai Nenggiri river basins.

“Continuous monitoring will be carried out and flood warnings will be updated if significant rainfall persists at the affected basins.

“The forecasted floods may occur earlier or later than the expected dates,” DID said in a statement.

All disaster management agencies and residents, especially those living in high-risk areas, are urged to remain vigilant and to comply with the authorities’ instructions.

The public is also encouraged to obtain the latest information and warnings through the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal or the PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page. — Bernama