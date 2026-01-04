KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The number of flood victims in Sabah rose, while Sarawak and Johor recorded a decline, bringing the total number of evacuees nationwide to 1,523 as of this morning.

In SABAH, 495 people from 159 families are currently sheltering at two temporary relief centres, compared with 282 from 102 families yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the increase followed Kota Kinabalu being declared flood-hit yesterday, in addition to Beaufort.

“Of the total, 315 victims from 113 families are residents of eight flood-affected villages in Beaufort and are being housed at the Selagon Hall Permanent Evacuation Centre,” it said in a statement.

In Kota Kinabalu, one village has been affected, with 180 victims from 46 families placed at the Al-Munir Mosque Hall in Kampung Darau.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims dropped to 943 people from 243 families as of 7 am today, compared with 1,052 people from 264 families yesterday.

The Sarawak JPBN said all victims are housed at eight relief centres, namely SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa (211 victims), SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah (191), Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall (132), Masjid Darul Istiqlaal (128), Dewan R Piang, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru (104), Stapok Community Hall (97), Nurul Najhin Surau Hall, Stapok (55), and Trusan Community Hall (25).

Meanwhile, the number of victims in JOHOR dropped to 85 people from 25 families as of 9 am today, compared with 92 people from 27 families yesterday.

JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said five relief centres remain operational in Segamat, namely Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall (36 victims from 11 families), Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall (15 victims from four families), Kampung Sanglang Community Hall (14 victims from four families), Kuala Paya Community Hall (a family of three) and Kampung Tandong Multipurpose Hall (17 victims from five families).

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has not issued any thunderstorm warnings this morning, with cloudy conditions in Batu Pahat and fair weather in other districts.

“Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Segamat has risen above the danger level at 8.72 metres, while Sungai Tekam Jetty in Segamat remains at the alert level at 3.91 metres.

“Two roads remain fully closed — Jalan Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing due to a slope failure, and the Kesang–Sungai Rambai Bridge in Tangkak due to structural damage,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama