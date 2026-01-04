SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — A young man was killed while his younger brother was injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a two-metre-deep drain at Jalan Bendang 4, Sungai Besar, here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received a call about the incident at 5.40pm, and a team from the Sungai Besar Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene eight minutes later.

“Based on the initial report from the operations commander, the accident involved a Proton Wira that skidded and ended up in a drain estimated to be about two-metre-deep.

“A 15-year-old boy had been pulled out by members of the public in an unconscious condition and was treated on site by the Health Ministry personnel before he was rushed to hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The search and rescue operation continued for the second victim, and the 20-year-old was found at a rubbish trap about 150 metres from the accident scene at 6.55pm.

He was confirmed dead at 7.10pm. — Bernama