KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the medical team at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) on the historic success of a liver transplant for a four-month-old baby boy last November.

He said the achievement reflects the high level of expertise, professionalism and dedication of the nation’s healthcare personnel, particularly in performing highly complex and high-risk medical procedures.

“Congratulations to the medical team at UMMC on the historic success of a liver transplant for a four-month-old baby weighing 6.2 kilogrammes,” he said in an X post today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, in a Facebook post yesterday, said the baby suffered from liver failure and urgently required a liver transplant from his mother on Nov 25.

Although the procedure was high-risk and complex, given that the baby’s blood vessels were extremely delicate, he said the liver transplant surgery was successfully carried out thanks to the expertise of surgeons, anaesthetists and nurses at UMMC. — Bernama