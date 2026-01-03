SUNGAI GOLOK (Thailand), Jan 3 — A former Kelantan footballer is expected to be charged with murdering a Malaysian man at the Narathiwat Court in Thailand this month, after his remand period ends.

According to New Straits Times, Sungai Golok police chief Colonel Thun Sirikhunt said the 31-year-old suspect would be brought to court once his 84-day remand expires, adding that he has been held at Narathiwat Prison in southern Thailand since November 2.

The suspect also reportedly faces additional charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit or reasonable cause.

The Narathiwat Court in Thailand had reportedly rejected the suspect’s bail application due to the seriousness of the case.

The victim — identified as 33-year-old Mohd Fuad Fahmie Ghazali — was shot dead at his home in Sungai Golok on November 1, while the suspect surrendered to Thai police the following day.

Police also seized two pistols from the suspect, and investigators believe the shooting followed a dispute over a business-related debt.