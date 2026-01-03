MIRI, Jan 3 — Twelve people, including a child, escaped unhurt after the speedboat they were travelling in sank after being damaged by strong waves while passing through Brunei waters at midday on Friday.

Limbang police chief DSP Parum Niot said the speedboat was en route from Sundar, Lawas to Limbang at about 10am, carrying 12 passengers, a boat driver and a crew member.

He said the driver and crew managed to contact the boat owner after the boat was damaged by strong waves.

“They also managed to alert a passenger boat from Limbang to assist in transporting the passengers as the speedboat had begun leaking.

“All the passengers were reported to be safe and took shelter under the Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge before the boat eventually sank,” he said in a statement on Satuday.

Following the incident, Parum said that the Brunei’s marine police brought the boat driver and crew to the Muara police station to record their statements.

“Meanwhile, all passengers were taken to Limbang aboard another passenger boat. The driver and crew were later sent back by the Brunei Marine police to the Sundar estuary, where they were picked up by a village boat.

Parum added that the Brunei police also assisted in towing the damaged boat to Kampung Limpaku Pinang, in Limbang. — The Borneo Post