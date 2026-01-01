NILAI, Jan 1 — The Negeri Sembilan Festival 2025 (NS Fest) marked a significant success with 1.5 million visitors and sales worth RM7.95 million over its 12-day run, which concluded yesterday at Dataran Nilai here.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, said the event surpassed its initial target of 1.4 million visitors, proving the state’s capability to host large-scale events that highlight the unique cultural, economic, and social identity of its people.

He also noted that the overwhelming response reflected the public’s positive reception of the various programmes held, including exhibitions, art performances, children’s activities, local product sales, and services by government agencies.

“Last year, we achieved RM4.3 million in sales with 1.1 million visitors over eight days. This year, attendance grew to 1.5 million visitors over 12 days, making Dataran Nilai a hub for economic development and a symbol of unity for the people of Negeri Sembilan,” he said during the festival’s closing ceremony last night.

Aminuddin also highlighted the focus on the agricultural sector during this year’s festival, with the implementation of the Negeri Sembilan Farmers, Livestock Farmers, and Fishermen Day 2025, to recognise the rural economic heroes who ensure the state’s food supply stability.

He added that over 240 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had the opportunity to market their products, build brands, and expand their business networks through the Entrepreneur Arena, a key platform of the carnival.

“Events like this help stimulate the local economy and provide the public with the chance to purchase and enjoy locally produced goods directly,” he said.

The NS Fest closing ceremony was also held alongside the New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring performances by popular local artistes such as Zamani Slam, Imran Ajmain, and Drama Band, with more than 20,000 attendees. — Bernama