ALOR SETAR, Jan 1 — The Kedah state government is targeting over seven million tourists to visit the state and explore its natural beauty, rich culture, and unique offerings in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

State Agriculture, Plantation, and Transport Committee chairman, Dzowahir Ab Ghani, said Kedah has prepared a diverse range of captivating tourist destinations, both in Langkawi and on the mainland.

“Last year, we welcomed seven million tourists, exceeding our set target. This shows that Kedah has strong appeal to visitors,” he told the media here today.

He highlighted that while Langkawi remains the primary tourist destination, there are numerous other fascinating locations to discover on the mainland.

He added that the state government would continue to enhance tourism infrastructure and collaborate closely with the federal government to further attract tourists.

Dzowahir also pointed out that Kedah is emerging as a popular destination for “slow tourism”, where visitors seek a more laid-back, peaceful experience in rural and village settings

“Nowadays, tourists are increasingly drawn to village areas. People from busy cities like Kuala Lumpur often seek the tranquility and family-friendly atmosphere that Kedah offers,” he said.

He added that such destinations are expected to attract both local and international visitors.

“The people of Kedah are known for their warmth and hospitality, and we are always eager to welcome guests. Come to Kedah for VM2026 — our welcoming spirit is one of our greatest strengths,” he added.

Earlier, Dzowahir welcomed visitors arriving at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Alor Setar, at 8.05am.

The visitors were greeted with traditional music performances, the official VM2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, and were presented with souvenirs. — Bernama