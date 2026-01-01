KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the Zionist Israeli regime’s decision to ban and suspend the operations of a large number of international humanitarian aid organisations in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said the action is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and will further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis and catastrophe following the regime’s more than two-year war against the people of the Palestinian Territory.

“The obstruction of humanitarian assistance constitutes collective punishment of civilians and undermines the neutrality and independence of humanitarian actors.

“The Israeli regime is legally obliged under the Fourth Geneva Convention to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Wisma Putra said that Malaysia calls on the international community to act decisively to compel Israel to immediately rescind its decision and ensure full and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, or it must be held accountable for its violations of international law.

Malaysia also reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and will continue to advocate for an end to Israeli aggression, the lifting of the siege on Gaza, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, it added. — Bernama