KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has called on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel to continue embracing three key focus areas outlined by the force as the foundation for carrying out duties throughout 2026 to ensure national security remains safeguarded.

He said the three focus areas are optimising artificial intelligence (AI) technology in law enforcement operations, strengthening professionalism and integrity among personnel as a bulwark against corruption and abuse of power, and prioritising public well-being.

“Furthermore, the well-being of the people and members of the force will continue to be a priority in line with the values of compassion under the Malaysia Madani principle, which emphasises responsibility and empathy by focusing on welfare aspects across all levels of society, for the common good.

“I hope the beginning of the new year will serve as a key catalyst to renew our collective resolve and commitment, and further strengthen our struggle with full dedication in defending the nation’s sovereignty,” he said in his New Year 2026 message via a statement yesterday.

Commenting on PDRM’s achievements throughout 2025, Mohd Khalid said the year witnessed various significant events that tested the force’s preparedness and resilience in maintaining public order and national security, including the handling of prestigious international events.

He said the successful organisation of the Asia International Security Summit and Expo (AISSE’25) and the PDRM Special Dialogue (PSD) clearly demonstrated PDRM’s commitment to strengthening collaborative networks and sharing best practices with international security agencies, in addition to enhancing the force’s capacity to face global-level security threats.

He said the success of security control during the 47th Asean Summit in October, which brought together key world leaders including the President of the United States, reflected PDRM’s professionalism and credibility on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalid stressed that PDRM remains committed to ensuring every investigation is conducted transparently, fairly and prudently without any compromise or interference from vested interests.

“This is a manifestation of PDRM’s determination to uphold the truth, reject sceptical perceptions, and ensure the achievement of excellent performance through efficient and effective investigations and case resolutions,” he said. — Bernama