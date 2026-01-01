KUCHING, Jan 1 — Several areas around the city were affected by flooding following continuous heavy rain, with rescue teams carrying out monitoring and evacuation operations in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Incessant rainfall caused several roads throughout the city to become inundated with floodwaters during the night of New Year’s Eve, culminating in several low-lying areas flooding as a result.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said its Pasukan Gerak Cepat (PGC) Zone 1 was deployed from 8pm on December 31 to conduct flood patrols and respond to distress calls in affected locations.

According to the department, initial patrols at Batu Kawa found stagnant floodwaters, although no evacuation was required at the time.

The team later proceeded to the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, where an increase in evacuees was recorded.

A second team conducted patrols at Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Bedaun and Kampung Buntal between 9pm and 11.30pm, with conditions reported to be generally under control and no significant rise in water levels.

However, at about 2.50am, Bomba carried out an evacuation operation at Kampung Segedup Surih after water levels rose to about waist height in several houses.

A total of 20 people from seven families were temporarily relocated to the Dewan Surau Segedup.

Those evacuated comprised one elderly man and one elderly woman, 11 adult women, one adult man, four children and two infants.

In a separate operation, Bomba received a call via NG999 at 2.47am reporting flooding at Lorong 5K, Taman Desa Wira and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

Firefighters from Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa fire stations arrived at the scene at 3.05am and evacuated residents using aluminium and fibre boats.

As of 5.30am, 14 people including senior citizens, children and one person with disabilities were safely relocated to the PPS at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

The operation was brought under control at 5.50am and concluded shortly after 6.15am.

Bomba said a total of 15 personnel were involved in the evacuation operations, assisted by Sarawak Coastguard, while monitoring and patrols continued in several low-lying areas to ensure residents’ safety. — The Borneo Post