KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Local livestock breeders have begun preparing beef supplies in anticipation of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri next year, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

In a Facebook post today, Mohamad said the country’s beef supply has remained sufficient over the past three years to meet public needs, including during peak demand periods such as festive seasons like Aidilfitri and Aidiladha.

“Muslims are expected to observe Ramadan in February next year, with Aidilfitri falling at the end of March 2026. Preparations for beef supply have already been initiated by local breeders.

“With early planning, cooperation from breeders and the right policy support, meat supplies for the people next year will continue to be assured,” he said. — Bernama