PASIR MAS, Dec 28 — The Customs Department seized 1,142,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes worth nearly RM1 million in Tanah Merah on December 7.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the seizure was made following intelligence and information during a raid on a village house used as a storage site in Kampung Pasir Panji at 2.10pm.

He said inspections found the cigarettes with a total seizure value, including duties and taxes, amounting to RM950,070.

“The cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled through Sungai Golok for the local market, including the Klang Valley and Kelantan,” he told a press conference here today.

However, no arrests were made during the operation, he added.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

He added that Customs continues to work closely with border control agencies to curb cross-border crimes, including through regular river patrols following the demolition of illegal jetties along Sungai Golok. — Bernama