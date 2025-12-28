KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Two men have been remanded for four days after a heated roadside confrontation — including the alleged brandishing of a hockey stick — in Bukit Mertajam was caught on video and spread rapidly across social media.

According to Buletin TV3, the suspects were ordered into remand until December 31 by Magistrate Nik Muhammad Shahrul Aiman to allow police to investigate the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Both men were brought to court at about 9.40am today in handcuffs and under police escort.

The 37-second clip purportedly shows one of the men holding what appears to be a hockey stick during a tense roadside argument.

Police believe the incident occurred along Jalan Permatang Nibong at about 1.30pm on December 25 and involved two vehicles — a Proton Exora and a Perodua Myvi.

The Exora was driven by a 44-year-old man who works in the private sector and was travelling with his family.

The Myvi was driven by a 28-year-old technician, who was also accompanied by family members.

Investigators believe the confrontation began when the Myvi driver made a sudden U-turn, angering the Exora driver.

Both vehicles were later stopped and the matter appeared to have been resolved, with the drivers continuing on their way.

However, the situation allegedly escalated when the technician asked the Exora driver to stop again, leading to a verbal argument and the alleged act of producing a hockey stick.

Both men later lodged police reports and were arrested yesterday to assist with investigations.