KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Asean must do whatever is necessary to maintain regional peace and stability, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said on Monday, stressing that efforts to address the Cambodia-Thailand situation must go beyond de-escalating tensions.

Mohamad said that, as Asean Chair, Malaysia believes the regional grouping must intensify trust-building among the parties and ensure dialogue continues despite prevailing differences, noting that regional stability remains a collective responsibility.

He said Asean’s approach should be guided by lessons from the past, anchored in wisdom, solidarity and trust, which have enabled the region to navigate periods of upheaval.

“Asean must do whatever is necessary to maintain regional peace and stability. Our goal goes beyond de-escalating the tensions.

“We must intensify trust-building among the conflicting parties and provide the horizons for dialogue despite the prevailing differences,” he said in his opening remarks at the Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Current Situation between Thailand and Cambodia in the Malaysian capital.

MORE TO COME