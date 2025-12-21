JERTIH, Dec 21 — The quick action of the staff at the Kuala Besut Health Clinic here to help extinguish the fire in the file storage room at the clinic prevented the fire from spreading further, causing 100 per cent destruction yesterday evening.

Besut Fire and Rescue Station Chief Muhammad Azrul Izzham Zulkifli said eight firemen in a fire engine rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.44 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, he said, the fire team found a fire had broken out in the file storage room of the clinic.

The clinic staff had tried to put out the fire using fire extinguishers before the arrival of the fire brigade, and their quick action managed to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the building, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Muhammad Azrul Izzham said the fire-fighting operation was completed at 8.17 pm. — Bernama