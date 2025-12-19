SEPANG, Dec 19 — The use of quick response (QR) codes for departure and arrival processes at the country’s entry points, introduced earlier this year, has successfully reduced congestion and improved operational efficiency, with passengers able to clear immigration in as little as five to seven seconds.

The implementation of the technology at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 has significantly eased congestion, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons.

A Bernama survey found that passengers using QR technology through the MyBorderPass application experienced shorter waiting times and a smoother, more organised flow compared with the conventional manual or autogate clearance methods.

Seventy-two-year-old Tan Choo Lan said the use of QR codes for immigration clearance saved considerable time, eliminating the need for long queues before reaching the departure hall.

“I always use QR codes because I don’t have to take out my passport. I can keep it safely in my bag, which is more convenient and secure,” she told Bernama.

Pilot Alif Rahim, 40, said the system helped speed up the departure process, especially during peak periods, and facilitated smoother operations for flight crews.

“The use of QR codes also makes the process easier for tourists. I use the application because it is very efficient,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Safri Azman said the QR code system offered a different travel experience as passengers no longer needed to queue for immigration clearance.

“It is very convenient, fast and not crowded,” said Mohd Safri, who was travelling to Vietnam with his family for a holiday.

The government introduced the QR code initiative at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 earlier this year to reduce inconvenience to travellers and address congestion at the country’s entry points, which often led to long waiting times.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said the initiative is aimed at providing Malaysians with a faster, smoother and more efficient travel experience. — Bernama