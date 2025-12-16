JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 16 — Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi are districts classified under Severe Level, following a continuous rain forecast until Thursday in the state issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the situation posed a risk of major flooding and flash floods, sudden rise in river levels and disruption to main roads and field operations.

“Residents in low-lying areas, near rivers and the coast are advised to heighten their level of preparedness and comply with instructions from the authorities,” he said in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, he said the Alert Level involves the districts of Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru, with continuous rain expected that could potentially cause localised flooding and disruption to daily movement.

He said that as an early preparedness measure, all District Officers in the hotspot areas have been informed directly and are now on standby.

Onn Hafiz said the State and District Disaster Management Committees are ready to be mobilised at any time. — Bernama