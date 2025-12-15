KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is planning several major procurements under Rolling Plan 1 (RP1) of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to equip and modernise the capabilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), including the acquisition of air defence systems, multi-role support vessels as well as upgrades to assets and combat capabilities across all three service branches.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said among the planned procurements were two batteries of medium-range air defence missile systems, two Multi-Role Support Ships (MRSS) and surface-to-surface missile launcher systems for the 17th Patrol Vessel Squadron.

In addition, he said MINDEF was also planning the acquisition of infantry section vehicles, short- and very short-range air defence systems, the modernisation of 81 millimetre (mm) mortar systems as well as additional acquisitions and enhancements to the MAF’s satellite communication capabilities.

“There are many more procurements that I am unable to list one by one,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 for his ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

Mohamed Khaled said the move was in line with the MAF’s modernisation planning, which was being implemented in a phased and realistic manner through specific plans for each service, namely Army for the Next Generation for the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 15-to-5 Programme and the Royal Malaysian Air Force Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, when winding up the debate on the Bill for the Health Ministry (MOH), said the government was studying a legislative framework to enable controls and enforcement against advertising and sales practices that promoted excessive sugar consumption.

He said the need for such a legislative framework arose due to contradictions between efforts to protect public health and the realities of commercial marketing, as advertisements for sugary products remained widespread despite the ministry’s implementation of the ‘War Against Sugar’ approach.

“Therefore, we are studying a legislative framework on how we can issue reprimands or enforce measures against advertisements that depict excessive sugar usage, including towards traders,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohammad Yusof Apdal, during the winding-up session for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), said the ministry, through the National Planetarium, was developing a new virtual reality space learning module (Planet VR), which was expected to be used next year.

“At present, the Planet VR module is undergoing testing and commissioning by the National Planetarium’s outreach unit,” he said.

Also winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2026 today were the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. — Bernama