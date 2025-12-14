KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A man arrested for allegedly threatening his neighbour with a pistol during a dispute at a residential area in Bandar Laguna Merbok, Sungai Petani, earlier this month has been remanded for a further four days to assist investigations.

According to Berita Harian, Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan said the suspect would be held until Wednesday under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was previously remanded for seven days from December 8, with that period ending on Monday.

“Urine tests on the suspect returned positive for ketamine,” Hanyan added, as reported by the national daily.

Earlier reports said the suspect was detained after allegedly scolding and threatening his neighbour while pointing a firearm during a quarrel at the housing area on December 7.

According to police, an elderly woman contacted authorities at 8.45am on the day of the incident to report that she had been threatened by a man armed with a pistol.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kuala Muda district police headquarters were dispatched to the scene and subsequently arrested the suspect.