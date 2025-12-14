KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Residents of Desa Pante Lhong in Aceh, Indonesia have expressed their appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia for the concern and assistance extended following the recent major floods that struck the area.

Village head Murizal K said the support and aid had provided a morale boost for residents as they worked to recover after their village suffered severe destruction due to the disaster.

“Especially to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia who have shown concern for us, it has restored our spirit and readiness to resume our daily activities.

“For the assistance provided in the form of medicines and food supplies needed by the Pante Lhong community, we would like to express our deepest gratitude,” he said in a video recording shared with Bernama today.

Murizal also appealed for continued assistance, noting that the recovery process was expected to take a long time.

On November 22, severe floods and landslides were reported to have hit three regions in Sumatra — Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra — following prolonged heavy rain and Tropical Storm Senyar.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that as of December 10, the death toll from the disaster had reached 969, while 252 people were still missing. The disaster also damaged about 158,000 houses across 52 affected regions.

Following the disaster, the Malaysian Consulate General in Medan, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector sent humanitarian aid such as food supplies and basic necessities, as well as healthcare personnel and medicines to the affected areas.

On December 11, the Prime Minister’s Office announced a contribution of RM500 each to Indonesian students studying in Malaysia who were affected by the floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra. — Bernama