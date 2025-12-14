KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Fire and Rescue Department personnel are investigating the cause of a fire involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle at the site of a crane collapse at the Malakoff power plant along Jalan Tanjung Bin, Kukup, Pontian, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Senior Fire Superintendent I Muhammad Tarmizi Md Jaafar said a report on the incident is currently being finalised.

“The fire investigation is focused on the blaze involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle at the site during the collapse of the crane used to lift coal at the power plant.

“The operation, which lasted more than four hours and involved 15 fire officers and personnel, began at 1pm on Saturday and was primarily focused on search-and-rescue efforts as well as firefighting,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

Earlier, Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat said a crane used to lift coal collapsed at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant at about 1pm on Saturday, killing two workers and injuring three others.

He said the victims were successfully extracted from the rubble at around 3pm, while the three injured male workers were taken to Pontian Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pontian district police chief Superintendent Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain said police are still awaiting the full findings from JBPM, as well as a comprehensive report from the management of Malakoff Tanjung Bin.