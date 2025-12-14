IPOH, Dec 14 — An Orang Asli man was injured yesterday after a close encounter with an elephant while riding his motorcycle along Jalan Kampung Pengkalan Permai in the Air Banun Resettlement Scheme (RPS), Gerik

Gerik district police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said in a statement today that a report on the accident was received at 4.26 pm.

He said investigations found that at around 9.30 am, a 34-year-old Orang Asli man and his 30-year-old younger brother, each riding a motorcycle, went out to forage for forest produce.

Abdul Samad said upon reaching the scene, the elder brother, who was leading, spotted an elephant by the roadside and managed to pass it safely.

However, he said the younger brother, riding with a pillion passenger, could not pass the elephant in time and had to stop to avoid danger.

“The elephant suddenly grabbed him, causing him to tumble into a ravine, while the pillion passenger escaped unharmed,” he said.

According to Abdul Samad, the victim suffered injuries to his face and body and was sent to Taiping Hospital for treatment.

He advised road users to exercise caution while travelling along the Air Banun RPS area, as wild animals may appear on or cross the roads. — Bernama