KOTA BHARU, Dec 13 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has predicted the likelihood of flooding in seven districts in Kelantan, affecting low-lying and high-risk areas, between December 14 and 17.

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) issued this warning following the continuous heavy rain advisory from the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday.

The seven districts at risk are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Pasir Puteh.

“For Pasir Mas, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah, flooding could occur in the Kelantan and Golok River basins. Machang and Kota Bharu are at risk due to the Kelantan River basin, while Pasir Puteh is vulnerable in the Semerak River basin, and Bachok in the Semerak, Kemasin, and Gali River basins,” PRABN said in a statement.

JPS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on flood warnings, as the flooding could occur earlier or later than expected.

“All disaster management agencies and residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, are urged to stay alert and follow instructions from the authorities.

“Please stay updated on the latest information and warnings through the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and the PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page,” the statement added. — Bernama