KUALA PILAH, Dec 12 — A man was injured after allegedly being shot by an unidentified assailant while in the forest near Kampung Maasop, Senaling, here today.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Muhammad Mustafah Hussin said the 47-year-old victim was alone at the location searching for 'petai' (stink beans) when the incident occurred.

“The victim managed to call his family for help after being shot and was subsequently sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN), Kuala Pilah, for treatment.”

“He was hit by a gun pellet in the right rib and back but is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Mustafah added that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kuala Pilah district police headquarters at 06-4842999 or Insp Muhammad Helmi Hussin at 018-9851207 to assist with the investigation. — Bernama