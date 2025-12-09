KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Prime Minister’s Department today received a hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the ‘Toyota Mirai’, from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), marking a significant step in strengthening the nation’s agenda towards green mobility through low-carbon technology and sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the initiative reflects the confidence of both local and international industry partners in Malaysia’s policies and direction, particularly in developing the national hydrogen ecosystem.

In a Facebook post, he said the vehicle handover will also boost cross-border collaboration and spur automotive innovation across Southeast Asia.

“The Madani government will continue to lead the region’s transition towards green and smart mobility to ensure that Malaysia is not only prepared for future needs but also becomes a leader in shaping a cleaner, safer and more sustainable mobility landscape for generations to come,” he said. — Bernama