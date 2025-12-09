MANJUNG, Dec 9 — An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today over the murder of an elderly man at a house in Kampung Koh last month.

Lin Chee Ming, 49, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Fakhrul Razzi Abd Hamid.

No plea was recorded, however, as a murder charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. Bail was not offered.

He is accused of intentionally causing the death of Ling Chin Kian, 78, at Kampung Baru, Kampung Koh, Sitiawan, between 3.40 am and 4.44 am on November 26.

The charge was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries either the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years.

He shall also be liable to not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction, if the death sentence is not imposed.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set Feb 10 next year for the case mention to allow for the submission of documents, as well as relevant reports.

Previously, it was reported that a 78-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood in his living room in Kampung Koh, suspected to have been murdered with a hoe.

In today’s proceedings, the accused was also sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to a charge of consuming amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The offence took place at the Manjung district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) on February 4.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years.

Meanwhile, before Sessions Court Judge Azizah Ahmad, the accused was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and one stroke of the cane after pleading guilty to self-administering morphine.

He was also placed on a two-year supervision order under the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Lin, who has three previous drug-related convictions, was charged with committing this offence at the Manjung NCID office at 4.30pm on January 20. — Bernama