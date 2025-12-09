MARANG, Dec 9 — Police have received two reports on alleged physical sexual abuse involving two students with disabilities (PwD) at the male dormitory of a school in the district yesterday.

Marang district police chief Supt Sofian Redzuan said the reports were lodged by a hostel warden involving two incidents committed by two 16-year-old students.

He said the first case involved a 17-year-old student with a learning disability who was allegedly attempted to be sodomised by a 16-year-old suspect in an incident on Nov 17.

“Meanwhile, the second case involved a 13-year-old student with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who was allegedly targeted to be sodomised by another 16-year-old suspect on Nov 20.

“At the moment, the suspects have not been detained. We will complete the investigation first since the suspects and victims are staying in the same hostel,” he said in a statement today.

Sofian said the cases are being investigated under Sections 14(b) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He said the incidents are considered serious as they involve criminal behaviour and moral concerns among students and reminded parents and guardians to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s interactions to curb immoral behaviours. — Bernama