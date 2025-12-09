MELAKA, Dec 9 — The State Legislative Assembly today passed the 2026 Melaka State Budget, themed “Planned Development, For the People, By the People”.

The budget was passed with the support of 25 assemblymen in a vote at the Third Sitting (Budget) of the Fourth Session of the Fifteenth Melaka State Assembly.

Two assemblymen, Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (PN-Bemban) and Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PAS-Rembia), were absent due to emergency and personal reasons, while Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN-Sungai Udang) abstained.

The 2026 Supply (Enactment) Bill was concluded by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh, following debates from seven assemblymen.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that the estimated Operating Expenditure for the 2026 Budget is RM528.8 million, while the estimated Development Expenditure is RM93 million.

Meanwhile, the estimated state government revenue is RM528.9 million, comprising tax revenue (RM184.7 million), non-tax Revenue (RM295.7 million), and non-revenue receipts (RM48.5 million).

Ab Rauf said the 2026 Budget encompasses three key agendas, namely sustaining economic development, promoting public welfare and human capital, and strengthening governance.

He added that it will be implemented comprehensively and inclusively through 13 key areas aligned with the 11 Exco portfolios and the public service. — Bernama