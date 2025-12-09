KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia’s civic space remains “obstructed”, with authorities continuing to target online critics, activists and protesters, according to a new report by the CIVICUS Monitor.

The report, “People Power Under Attack 2025”, examines civic space conditions in 198 countries and territories, assessing citizens’ ability to exercise freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

It highlights that the main violations across the Asia-Pacific include the detention of protesters and activists.

In Malaysia, authorities restricted protests, monitored literary events, banned books, and censored news outlets.

Bloggers and activists faced scrutiny for their online comments.

The Home Ministry invoked the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (PPPA) to ban seven books in May 2025, citing threats to public order and security.

Earlier, police had been seen outside events organised by book publisher Gerakbudaya, commemorating the 100th anniversary of left-leaning Indonesian writer Pramoedya Ananta Toer.

A youth group also reported intimidation in May after authorities disrupted a book reading and discussion at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur.

In July, the government requested Facebook to block a video uploaded by news outlet MalaysiaNow showing audio recordings of alleged corruption.

In September, Australian journalist Murray Hunter was arrested by Thai police on criminal defamation charges, reportedly at Malaysia’s request, after publishing articles critical of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Protesters were similarly targeted.

Organisers of the anti-corruption rally Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah in January 2025 faced restrictions ahead of the event.

In June, three student activists in Sabah were arrested under the Sedition Act for a demonstration pressuring the prime minister to act against corrupt politicians.

Police also blocked at least 50 human rights defenders and civil society members from delivering a memorandum to Parliament in July.

Authorities later attempted to stop hundreds of plantation workers from approaching the Parliament gate in August, while two protesters were arrested during a peaceful protest outside the US Embassy in October.

Across the Asia-Pacific, CIVICUS researchers found that more than 85 per cent of the population live in countries where civic space is “Repressed” or “Closed”.

In Asia, Afghanistan, China, Hong Kong, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and North Korea are rated “Closed”, while nine countries are “Repressed” and six “Obstructed”.

South Korea and Timor-Leste are “Narrowed”, with Japan and Taiwan the only “Open” countries in the region.

In the Pacific, seven countries are rated “Open”, five “Narrowed”, while Papua New Guinea and Nauru are “Obstructed”.

The most alarming trend across the region in 2025 was the mass detention of protesters and activists.

Demonstrations demanding democratic reforms, anti-corruption measures, climate justice and solidarity with Palestine prompted arrests in at least 18 countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Timor-Leste.

“Governments are criminalising dissent on a massive scale. Peaceful protest is being painted as a crime, and those who dare to speak out and mobilise are paying with their freedom,” said Josef Benedict, CIVICUS Monitor’s Asia-Pacific researcher.

Human rights defenders in at least 15 countries were also targeted through anti-terrorism, defamation, and national security laws.

Reports of torture, ill-treatment and deaths in custody were documented in Myanmar and Afghanistan, while transnational repression intensified in Hong Kong and Cambodia.

The report also flagged widespread censorship and digital repression.

At least 14 countries blocked news sites, banned publications, and imposed internet shutdowns.

China maintained a highly sophisticated censorship regime, while Pakistan and India restricted social media.

Singapore and Malaysia deployed laws to suppress online content, and Vietnam and Indonesia restricted critical media.

Indonesia, rated “Obstructed”, saw mass crackdowns under President Prabowo Subianto, with thousands detained during nationwide protests in March and August 2025, including children.

Human rights defenders and media covering the unrest faced harassment and surveillance.

In Pakistan, rated “Repressed”, authorities intensified crackdowns on activists and journalists, banned the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, and imposed digital restrictions and internet shutdowns during rallies.

The CIVICUS Monitor is a global research platform tracking civic freedoms, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Each country is rated from “Open” to “Closed” based on verified reports of violations and incidents, including censorship, arrests and restrictions on protests.